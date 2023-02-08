Madden NFL 23, Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Another round of games has been announced for Xbox Game Pass in February.

First up is Madden NFL 23 for console and PC with EA Play on February 9. Those with Play and Ultimate subs can score a Supercharge Pack just for logging into Madden Ultimate Team between February 9 and March 9.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord release date trailer

SD Gundam Battle Alliance comes to cloud, console, and PC on February 9. In this game, strange phenomena are "twisting legendary moments from Gundam history," and you are tasked with fixing them. This Gundam action RPG allows you to play solo or with friends in mechanized combat. You can acquire new mobile suits, power them up, and take them into battle in various missions.

On February 14, the most romantic Hallmark holiday of the year, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord arrives for cloud, console, and PC. The following day, February 15, Cities: Skylines – Remastered will release for cloud and Xbox Series X/S.

On February 16, Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition will release, and Atomic Heart will arrive as a day one release for cloud, console, and PC on February 21.

There is also a trial with EA Play Early Access available on February 13. It's for Wild Hearts, and Ultimate members can play up to the gates of Minato. If you decide to buy, you can save 10% with your member discount and your progress carries over to the full game.

New games coming means older releases will be pushed out.

The following games, as previously reported, will leave the Game Pass library on February 15: Besiege, CrossfireX, Infernax, Recompile, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and The Last Kids on Earth.