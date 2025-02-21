You may soon be able to try a "dating app that matches you with games", rather than serving stilted conversations with potential serial killers

Do you struggle to find reccommendations of games you might tolerate for 10 hours, before inevitably slipping back into the thousandth playthrough of some comfortable old s**t? Well, there's a new app that'll be aiming to be, among other taglines, a "dating app that matches you with games rather than people", provided it hits its Kickstarter goal.

It's called Ludocene, and is the work of a team led by freelance game journalist Andy Robertson, who writes that the app is also a "deck-builder that discerns your next favourite game" and a "recommendation engine powered by experts you know and trust".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Basically, it deals you cards with some info about a game on them, and you swipe up or down to say whether or not you'd like to add them to a deck of reccomemndations that you'll definitely play when you get the time, for realsies, they're not just going in your endless backlog, you swear.

Think Tinder, but the only pictures of people you get to judge are selfies of a team of "experts" - which for transparency's sake includes VG247's own Alexander Donaldson, wearing his other hat as director of RPG Site - who you can summon to spice up your deck with their shitty opinions of what you should play. In Donaldson's case, I assume that guarantees you at least one Final Fantasy game per summoning, regardless of what else you've told the app you like.

As of writing, Ludocene's raised £8,348 of its £26,280 goal, with 16 days left to go in its fundraiser. I'll be honest, I'm not sure it's something I'd use, given I've long preferred to choose which games I play by clicking on a random genre's tab on various storefronts, and licking the screen to see which game listing offers what I can only describe as the best 'vibe mouthfeel'.

Do not try that at home please, it only works for me because I once made a deal with a troll under a bridge found in a dodgy backwater of the Steam store.