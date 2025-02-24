Love and Deepspace codes for February 2025

Love and Deepspace has become something of a sleeper hit in the year since it was released: despite being largely ignored when it comes to wider conversations around gaming trends, it was quietly one of the most lucrative and popular new mobile releases of 2024.

LaDS (as it is delightfully known for short) is an unlikely sequel to the 2017 game Mr. Love: Queen's Choice – which has seemingly very little in common with its follow-up other than that they're both otome games. Love and Deespace makes the jump to 3D animation, as well as jettisoning Mr. Love's setting of a media production studio in favour of placing you on an intergalactic mission to answer humanity's first message from an off-world civilisation, which is overall quite the shift. You're still surrounded by hot men, though, so as long as that's the main draw of a series called "Mr. Love" in your opinion then you'll surely find this one to your liking as well.

Naturally, since LaDS is a gacha game, you'll want to maximise your enjoyment while minimising your real-world spending. To help you with that, below we've listed out every currently active Love and Deepspace code, as well as put together a list of expired codes for you to check against for reference.

Working Love and Deepspace codes

Here are all the currently active, working codes for Love and Deepspace:

20250122: 10x Empyrian Wishes

10x Empyrian Wishes DEEPSPACE3: 200x Diamonds, 20,000x Gold, 200x Stamina

200x Diamonds, 20,000x Gold, 200x Stamina LYSKJIFULA: Lucky Red Packet photo sticker

Expired Love and Deepspace codes

100DAYS

100000FOLLOW

20240715

2024WOMENSDAY

3DLOVE

520EVERYDAY

BESTGIFT

DEEPSPACE2

DEEPSPACE2024

FLYHIGH

KEEPLYSK

LnDxFulgur

LnDxgachagaming

LnDxIke

LnDxLuca

LnDxUki

LOVE2024

LOVEDEEP1004

LOVEDEEP486

LOVEDEEP8888

LYSKGOODME

TIEDUP

XMASLM2024

ZONGZI

How to redeem Love and Deepspace codes

In order to redeem codes for your Love and Deepspace account, you first need to finish Chapter 1 of the story, which encompasses the first nine missions in the game.

From then on, you can open your Profile from the in-game menu and go to Settings > More > Redeem Code.

Enter your code into the text box that pops up and hit the Exchange button.

Assuming your code was valid, your rewards will be instantly delivered in-game. If this didn't happen, double-check for any typos – and failing that, check our list of expired LaDS codes to see if maybe that particular code has been and gone already. Don't be too sad if that's the case, as there are bound to be more added soon!

