Lost Judgment reviews round-up, all the scores

We're a little over a week away from the release of Lost Judgment, the sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku's 2018 action game, and it's time to get a glimpse at the critical reception thus far.

Lost Judgment's story picks up following the events of the main game - in Kamurocho, and Ijincho - with private investigator Takayuki Yagami on a quest to untangle a murder case.

With Yakuza: Like a Dragon (and future games) switching to turn-based combat, Ryu Ga Gotoku decided to turn Judgment into its action series. Combat should be familiar to fans of both Yakuza and the original Judgment, with three distinct fighting styles to flip between, and a few trailing missions.

Lost Judgment comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 24, but owners of the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate editions can play on September 21. The original game never came to PC, and this one doesn't look like it will either.

Back in July, a dispute between Takuya Kimura (Takayuki Yagami)'s talent agency and Sega came to light. It revolves around the former’s disapproval of seeing the game on PC, given what modders could do with characters. It's not clear how/whether this was resolved, but it's safe to say that it may even stop Sega from developing any more games in the series.

