Lost Judgment pre-order incentives and DLC roadmap outlined

Pre-order incentives have been announced for Lost Judgment alongside the DLC roadmap.

One incentive will be available to all who pre-order, while another will be handed to those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate Edition.

As far as the DLC roadmap is concerned, an expansion package and story DLC will be made available this fall and next spring, respectively.

Here’s more information on the pre-order content and planned DLC.

Quick start support package

This bundle of useful items is available as soon as it is launched. It contains the hiker's lucky cat, which can be exhibited in Yagami's office and - depending on the distance traveled - brings in money. It also includes Staminan Spark health items and three extract recipes that can be used to synthesize temporary combat enhancers for fiery energy balls and rapid recovery.

Detective Essentials Pack

This pack is available for pre-orderers of the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate Edition at the start and expands Yagami's lifestyle, combat, and detective equipment.

The detective and lifestyle content includes three new colors for the Shiba Inu detective dogs, four additional playable SEGA master games for Yagami's office console, the mobile hover drive board with a new skate park, and additional characters.

Combat perks include six extract recipes that temporarily equip Yagami with extraordinary abilities, from ki lasers to telekinesis, as well as the separate challenge of testing his power against Shin Amon in The Gauntlet.

Expansion package school stories

This expansion pack, available on October 26, includes activities that enable further interaction with the school's clubs. Players fight in the boxing ring with unique sparring partners and burn rubber with a new gear motorcycle. In addition, new skins and moves are available in the dance team. A new robot can even be assembled and used to gain control of the robotics club.

Yagami also brings the boxing match out of the ring and onto the streets. This is ensured by a new fighting style that joins his standard martial arts

The Kaito Files Story Expansion - This expansion pack contains an additional story with Masaharu Kaito, Yagami's partner. It will be available in spring 2022.

Lost Judgment can already be pre-ordered in stores and will be available from September 24 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X /S, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.