Lost Judgment demo discovered in PlayStation database leak

Lost Judgment, the sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku's Yakuza spin-off RPG, Judgement, may be getting a demo in the coming weeks.

Twitter account psnrelease2 – site that combs the PlayStation databases to look for new launcehs and releases added to the PlayStation backend – was able to find a reference to the upcoming RPG that looks a lot like a demo.

A file name for something called Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory Trial Version was discovered in Japanese PSN (cheers, GamesRadar).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the leak is reliable and acutally hints that a slice of the game is coming to the PlayStation Network, we could see a demo appear in the Japan/Asia regions soon. No evidence has appeared regarding US and EU versions of a demo, but it'd be peculair to launch the demo in one area and not another (especially given the game is getting a simultaneous worldwide launch). The game is also due to launch on Xbox consoles, too, but there's no hint as to whether Xbox players will be able to access and potential demos.

Lost Judgment will feature brawling action in a contained open world like its predecessor (which received rave reviews from many critics). Given that Lost Judgment’s parent series, Yakuza, is going to remain turn-based for the foreseeable future, it falls to Lost Judgment to carry on the action roots of the series.

If you want to get a better feeling for the game, you can check out the game's opening cinematic here.

Lost Judgment will release worldwide September 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can pre-order the game here.