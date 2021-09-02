Free-to-play MMO Lost Ark delayed into 2022, closed beta coming soon

Smilegate RPG and Amazon have announced that Lost Ark's Western release will be pushed back into 2022, citing quality assurance and the health of its workers as the key reasons for the delay.

In a statement on the game's site, the developer announced that it'll be nudging the release date back a bit in order to act on feedback garnered during the closed alpha test that took place in June this year.

Additionally, the post notes that the studios want to ensure the wellness of the workers at both Smilegate and Amazon is considered as the game approaches its Western launch window, with both companies seemingly reticent to make their workers crunch.

On the upside, US and EU players eager to get their hands on the game won't have too much longer to wait to at least try the title: a closed beta test is coming on November 4 –9. Players who have purchased the Founder's Pack will have immediate access, but signing up at the link will also give you a chance to get in, too.

Lost Ark is an action-RPG, and the easiest way to explain it to the laymen is to call it a free-to-play Diablo-like MMO. The succesful game has seen a lot of success in Korea and Japan, and has even debuted to rapterous applause in Russia, too - but a Western release remained elusive for all that time.

It was only a few months back, during E3 2021, that Amazon Games announced it would be bringing Lost Ark to North America and Europe in Fall 2021, with a beta set for sometime this summer. These plans have obviously been delayed, and the announcement is coming out fairly late.

Developed by Smilegate RPG (an offshoot of Crossfire publisher, Smilegate), Lost Ark takes place in Arkesia, and boasts a massive world with a large number of visually distinct biomes.

As it stands, the game offers 15 playable classes, and can be played solo or in co-op - though it is always online. The majority of praise for the game stems from its impressive visuals and stellar, action-oriented combat.