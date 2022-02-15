23 things I wish I'd known before playing Lost Ark | Beginner's Guide

Lost Ark is taking the world by storm right now, raking in over a million players who are all soaring through the game as fast as they can. If you feel like jumping in now but are worried about making the wrong critical choices or slipping up in the early game, Dorrani has created the video just for you filled with 23 things he wished he knew before playing Lost Ark.

You’ll have to check out the video embedded above for the full selection of course, but we’ve picked out eight that should give you a taste of what you need to know before hopping into Lost Ark. If you know any other tips that can go a long way to help newer players or are an experienced player who didn’t know one of these tips, let us know in the comments below!

Go through and complete the welcome challenges : These are great for teaching you everything you need to know about the games systems! Its in the top right corner next to your mini map and while following each one in order isn’t the most efficient way to use resources in the early game, it’s a great way to get to grips with all the finer points of the game. It’s better to know how things work early than scratch your head later down the line.

Level how you want : In our guide on how to level quickly we mentioned that focusing on story quests and kipping side quests is the way to go if you want to hit max level and head into end-game content ASAP. While this is true, players looking to stay with the game for a while be travelling back to old zones and completing side quests anyway. As such, level the way you prefer. Lost Ark isn’t going anywhere!

You can move the mini map : If you press tab, you can bring up a transparent map of the area you’re currently in. However, what you may not know is that by holding the middle mouse button over this map you can move it across the screen to your preferred position. We recommend that bottom left of your screen, so the view of your character is uncovered.

Activate every Triport you come across : You do a lot of fast travelling as you make your way through Lost Ark. As such, make sure you click on any and every Triport you come across. This will save you plenty of time as you level through the game and is a habit you must get into early on.

Leave them lizards alone : In terms of XP gain, random monsters you find in the wild aren’t worth much. As such, skip the random packs you come across in the open world unless they’re marked on your mini map or are part of a quest you’re doing.

How to spend your skill points : You should be focusing on putting your points into two or three abilities to get them to level 10 and all the Tripods for each. Rather than putting points everywhere, focus on your favourite skills. Don’t worry about the long-term detriments of investing points in the wrong place! That’s because...

Skill Reset : You can reset your skill point allocation at any time. As such, don’t worry too much about where you're putting your skill points. It's not a massive commitment, so feel free to experiment as you’re making your way through the game!

Try to save valuable health potions and battle items: One of the most valuable bits of advice floating around that will benefit players in the long term is to not use any instant HP recover potions or battle items in the early game. These are invaluable and expensive items, and while you’re given plenty of them early on, they get rarer as you go on. As such, save them up when you can!

For more Lost Ark coverage, check out our articles on Lost Ark’s falling Steam rating due to server queues, as well as our guide on Lost Ark Cards, Card Decks, and Card Books.