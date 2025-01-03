Lootify is an RPG that skips straight to the best part: the shiny loot at the end of the dungeon!

In Lootify, you outfit your hero in increasingly rare pieces of loot by rolling through countless treasure chests, eventually making your way up to a full Legendary suit of enchanted equipment that lets you take on the most powerful monsters and challenges the game has to offer.

Lootify’s latest update, which added a new Open Sea, a new island to explore and a whole new Loot Tier to collect, has seen the game start to trend with an ever-increasing player count.

But, like at the start of any RPG, getting a foothold in the world of Lootify can be time-consuming. That’s where Lootify codes come in. These handy boosts directly distributed by the game’s developers dish out free rewards which make your journey smoother and bit more exciting.

Below, we’ve made a list of all of the currently working Lootify codes, as well as how to redeem them in-game.

All working Lootify codes

COIN - 1000 Coins

- 1000 Coins POWERFIXED - 1x Luck Potion 2, 1x Roll Speed Potion 2, 1x EXP Potion 2, Coin Potion 2

- 1x Luck Potion 2, 1x Roll Speed Potion 2, 1x EXP Potion 2, Coin Potion 2 POTION - 1x Luck Potion 2, 1x Roll Speed Potion 2, 1x EXP Potion 2, Coin Potion 2

- 1x Luck Potion 2, 1x Roll Speed Potion 2, 1x EXP Potion 2, Coin Potion 2 LOOTIFYHYPEHYPE - Jingle Bell Ornament (+15% Coin boost)

How to redeem Lootify codes

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

First, open up Roblox and enter Lootify Next, press the gear icon in the top-right corner of your screen Finally, enter the code in ALL CAPS in the text box and hit "confirm" to claim your prize

Where to get more Lootify codes

Lootify codes are distributed directly by the game's developers, which means more can usually be found in Lootify's official Discord channel.

However, we'll always add them here once they're announced too.

Why are Lootify codes important?

The codes distributed by the game's developers are great because they give you a good supply of two of Lootify's key items: Coins and Potions.

Coins are used to upgrade your basic treasure chest in Lootify, which gives you a better chance at finding rare loot. You do this by selecting "Rebirth" on the right-hand side of your screen and paying some in-game currency to upgrade.

Potions on the other hand are a bit more interactive. They can either boost your luck, which also helps you to find gear, or they can give you gameplay benefits like a dodge speed increase or better XP gains.

Coins are used to upgrade your basic treasure chest in Lootify, which gives you a better chance at finding rare loot. You do this by selecting "Rebirth" on the right-hand side of your screen and paying some in-game currency to upgrade.

Potions on the other hand are a bit more interactive. They can either boost your luck, which also helps you to find gear, or they can give you gameplay benefits like a dodge speed increase or better XP gains.