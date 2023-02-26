Looks like we're getting a Call of Duty in 2023 after all

Activision will not skip out on shipping a premium Call of Duty game in 2023 as originally thought.

This is according to a Bloomberg report which states Call of Duty 2023 will be "an extension" of Modern Warfare 2, per sources familiar with the matter.

The game will reportedly bring over maps and modes from the current game; however, plans are also subject to change.

Originally, the plan was to release Treyarch's game this fall, but it was pushed into 2024. Sledgehammer, the other Call of Duty studio, would instead be tasked with creating a "premium expansion" to Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2 to fill the void left in 2023.

Because the scope of the content was so large, it eventually became its own standalone title. It is said to feature a single-player campaign and plenty of multiplayer maps, as one has come to expect from the series.

When asked for comment, an Activision spokesperson stated the company has announced a premium game will release this year and that there was “nothing new to share," presently.

All hands appear to be on deck with this one, as it's said the three main Call of Duty studios are working on it together in some capacity.

If you stop and think about it, it would be rather odd not to have a yearly Call of Duty game. We are so used to it. Plus, the franchise turns 20 this year, and it would be a missed opportunity to not take advantage of such a milestone.