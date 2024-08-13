Riding off the success of Longlegs, its director already has a new film on the way based on a Stephen King short story about a killer toy monkey

If you liked Longlegs, and you're a fan of Stephen King, then you'll probably be excited to hear about The Monkey.

You wouldn't think that something called "The Monkey" could instil any kind of fear in a person, but honestly, monkeys are pretty scary, and the monkey in question certainly raises a few alarms. Longlegs director Osgood Perkins has certainly found success with the horror film, leading its distributor to pick up another horror title that did very well on Kickstarter, as well as a new Steven Soderbergh horror flick too. And clearly Perkins has no intention of trying out any other genres for the time being, as his next film is the aforementioned The Monkey, which just got its first trailer yesterday - you can check that out below.

It's just a short teaser trailer, set to some slightly distorted circus music, all while a toy monkey that plays on a tiny snare drum performs a little solo, leading up to one of the film's stars Theo James being covered in a whole lot of blood. There isn't much there, but it definitely sets the tone for what we can expect from the film.

The film is based on King's short story of the same name, and follows twin brothers Bill and Hall, both played by James, who find an old toy monkey that belonged to their father in their childhood attic. All of a sudden, people start dying, leading to them throwing the monkey away - the only problem is, years later, having drifted apart, the deaths start happening again, meaning they'll have to find a way to destroy the monkey for good.

It has a pretty strong cast, as James will be joined by The Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany, The Man in the High Castle's Laura Mennel, Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy, Wonka's Colin O'Brien, Halloween 2018's Rohan Campbell, and Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery. Saw and Insidious co-creator James Wan is also attached as producer.

You'll have to wait a little while to check The Monkey out though, as it's currently set to release February 21, 2025.