Logitech's G332 gaming headset is nearly half price at just £27

An essential part of any setup is a good gaming headset. Logitech make the best in the game, and if you're in the market for one right now, you're in luck. The G332 is a great option, available at Amazon today for a pocket-friendly £26.99.

The G332 have some features that are found only in more premium, expensive headsets. For example, the leatherette ear cups and headband add greater comfort, important when you're in a long session of Call of Duty or Fortnite. The ear cups also rotate, adding flexibility as well as rigidity to the headset's design. By swivelling 90 degrees, you'll be sure not to damage them folding them away when storing them in your backpack.

It's not all just about comfort and ergonomics though. The 50mm audio drivers pack a punch, helpful for when having to detect sounds in competitive shooters or slow narrative games.

Because the headset uses a standard 3.5mm jack, you're able to connect it pretty much every device, whether you like to game on a PC, Nintendo Switch or phone. There's also a handy in-line volume control dial, in case you need to slow things down during louder multiplayer sessions. And I know what you're thinking, but don't worry: the headset supports flip to mute, meaning you can mute your mic just by flipping it up towards the ear. Although the feature might seem minor, it's sometimes found only in more premium headsets.

