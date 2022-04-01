Logitech's G PRO X gaming headset is nearly half price at Amazon

Sometimes even the most premium gaming headsets have a couple of features that make it difficult to recommend for all gamers. It could be that a great headset only works on PC or something much smaller to nitpick. But Logitech's G PRO X has been one of the best higher-end headsets that benefits all users.

It's currently down by nearly 50 per cent on Amazon, and is available for just £57.40. That's a saving of £52.59. And our American readers don't miss out either, with Amazon US reducing the headset by chunky 20 per cent, to $103.99.

The headset has incredibly immersive sound thanks to its support of 7.1 surround sound and DTS certification. This means you'll hear much more of what the developers intended in their games compared to weaker, less capable headsets.

And the detachable mic is going to be a dream for your fellow squadmates during online games. With Logitech's acquisition of Blue, they've included a Blue-branded mic which includes advanced noise reduction and ensures greater clarity.

There are two great things to point out about the build quality. The aluminium forks and steel headband makes sure this thing won't crash into a pretzel if it's dropped, like a cheap plastic headset. And the memory foam padding makes it a great option to wear during longer gaming sessions, something that's oddly overlooked by many other manufacturers. Plus, given it's wired, you don't have to worry about weak battery life, and you're guaranteed that it'll work just great with any 3.5mm device, including all consoles, PCs and even your smartphone.

