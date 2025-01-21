The live-action How To Train Your Dragon's latest teaser trailer doesn't look much better than the first, but it does have a bunch of semi-realistic dragons that will make you question why Toothless looks like that

There's a new teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon, and it has some slightly too realistic looking winged lizards if you ask me.

Last year, Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon which led me to one simple question: why? This weekend saw it release the second teaser, and to be honest, I'm still asking that same question. To be honest, it doesn't show all that much more off than the first one, but there are a whole lot more dragons this time around, which has led me to another question: why does Toothless look like that? The live-action version of everyone's favourite dragon looks exactly the same as he does in the animated version, albeit a bit more realistically textured. All these other dragons though? They look mighty realistic.

Dragons aren't real (sorry to break this to you), so you know, there's only so realistic they can look, and you can spot a few designs that are ever so slightly cartoonish in nature, but for the most part you could put them in a more serious film about dragons and not bat an eyelid. Toothless, in turn, just looks a bit silly, sillier than he normally does. It feels particularly odd considering the original film has a whole bunch of different designs for the dragons, all of which are just as if not occasionally more cartoonish than Toothless.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's not much to be done about it now though! At the very least, the director of the animated original Dean DeBlois is back for this one, and Gerard Butler is reprising his role as Stoick the Vast, so there should at least be some amount of consistency, even if the dragons look a bit off. You'll have to wait a little while longer to find out how it actually is though, as it's not due out until June 13, later this year.