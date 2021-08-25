Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition out today on consoles, PC

Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition has been released.

This version of the game features a visual upgrade over the original, complete with ray traced reflections, interactive particles, improved volumetric shadows, and immersive audio, all rendered in 4k resolution.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you play on console, you’ll have the ability to choose between two different modes to customize your gameplay. If you choose Beauty Mode, the game will run at 30 FPS at 4k resolution. Performance Mode, on the other hand, locks gameplay at 60 FPS with dynamic resolution up to 4k. PC players will be able to adjust these options independently.

If you have already purchased Little Nightmares 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, you can download the Enhanced Edition as a free upgrade.

If you're curious to know more about the game, it tells the story of Mono, a young boy trapped in a world "distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower." With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat from the first game, the duo set out to discover the world’s secrets while trying to outsmart the monstrous residents trying to capture them.

If you want to give the game a go before you buy it, you can try out the demo on consoles and PC.