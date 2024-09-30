Like a Dragon: Yakuza's latest trailer gives us our first look at live-action Majima in motion, uncomfortably long tongue, baseball bat, and all

A new preview trailer for Like a Dragon: Yakuza is here, and it shows off much more Majima tongue than I expected.

We're less than a month away from the latest live-action adaptation of the beloved Yakuza series, and a new trailer for the Japanese Prime Video YouTube channel has offered up another look at some of the already established characters like number one best man Kazuma Kiryu and his right hand man Akira Nishikiyama. But this trailer is also one for the Goro Majima lovers, as it revealed a first look at the fan favourite character in motion. This particular incarnation of the character is being portrayed by Munetaka Aoki, who certainly looks like he's giving it his all in this very brief teaser trailer (especially in the tongue department).

Aoki is actually doubling up Yakuza roles funnily enough, as the actor is also starring in the recently announced (and incredibly wild looking) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii as new character Teruhiko Shigaki. You also might have seen him in last year's Godzilla Minus One, as he was one of the main members of the cast. We're still yet to hear him speak in any of the trailers, as Majima's original voice actor Hidenari Ugaki obviously has quite an iconic sound to him, so that's one area we'll have to wait and see if he can hold a candle to the game's performance.

Though if he differs from the game's version of Majima, don't be all that surprised, as back in July live-action Kiryu actor Ryoma Takeuchi spoke about taking on the role, and who he doesn't think there's any point in "trying to surpass the original game," so he's doing things his "own way."

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is currently set to air next month, October 24, on Prime Video.