Like a Dragon/Yakuza devs offer fans the toughest choice of all-time as the series turns 20: Goro Majima body pillow vs "the cup from that oden shop"

Want to have your say in what Like a Dragon/ Yakuza merch will be made to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary? Well, you can do exactly that!

I think it is impossible for RGG Studio to do anything in half measures. It's a studio that must always do The Most, and now, to commemorate the series' 20th anniversary, a website has been set up that lets you vote for different random things from across the games to be turned into merch, and when I say random, I truly mean it. For example, ever fancied owning that one cup from that oden place? Vote for it, and it could be turned into merch! I'm serious! Or how about a stamp with Kazuma Kiryu's face on it (specifically his look from Infinite Wealth)? Perhaps a literal safe? It's all possible, assuming it gets enough votes.

It seems like whatever ends up in first place is the one that will end up being turned into a real piece of merch, and will be ready for sale within two years, so you'll probably be waiting a while to own whatever does end up winning (especially considering voting runs until March 21). I certainly think the Majima body pillow is a ridiculously strong contender to come out on top, but honestly Yakuza fans are so unpredictable it could literally end up just being a bloody tambourine for all we know. There's 100 items to choose from, so truly anything is possible.

You can also vote more than once, but you can only do so once per day - you can even offer up some details as to why you've picked your particular choice, though maybe be careful when it comes to that body pillow. Personally there's a lot on there I genuinely think should get made anyway, like the Like a Dragon-themed board game, and the striking sound keychain, so fingers crossed some of it does get made in the end.