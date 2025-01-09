Keen to see some of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's "new features"? Majimake sure you watch today's RGG Like a Dragon Direct here

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii is due to come out next month, and you can get a fresh look at it today by tuning into an RGG Like A Dragon Direct right here that'll see SEGA show off some more of what you'll get up to in the swashbuckling Majimadventure.

In case you've been living under a rock, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was announced at last September's RGG Summit, and is a spin-off in a similar vein to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, except obviously with much more piracy. It's set to arrive on February 21, 2025

Before then, as I mentioned, it's showing up at today's RGG Like A Dragon Direct, whtch is set to kick off at 5PM BST, which is 6PM CET, 9AM PT, and 12PM ET on January 9. All you'll have to do once the time rolls around is click play on the video above, and voilà, pirate adventures.

As for what you'll see, RGG writes: "Take a deeper dive into Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with first-looks at new features for the upcoming modern-day pirate adventure." It adds that if ou pre-order the game, you'll be able to add Ichiban Kasuga and his pet crayfish Nancy to your crew, as well as getting two extra Ichiban-themed outfits for Majima.

The Direct also has its own little trailer you can watch while you wait, which shows off some more of the ship combat we saw at October's Xbox Partner Preview, in addition to regular beating guys up combat.

In case you need a refresher - Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii uses a bunch of locations and assets from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - being set in Hawaii after Majima mysteriously washes up there having forgotten who he is and meets a boy named Noah Rich - with some new additions.

Set after the events of Infinite Wealth, its story deals with the aftermath of Ichiban Kasuga putting a stop to the plans of the cult Palekana. You'll be able to explore that game's Hawaii map, plus Madlantis (the home of Pirate King Raymond Law, played by AEW wrestler Samoa Joe) and Rich Island, with the latter being where the game starts.

We'll have to see if the game's as fun as it looks, but for now, you can read why it's one of my two most anticpated releases of 2025 - alongside a small thing you've probably never heard of.