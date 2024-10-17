Oh my god, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii will actually let you sail a ship, as shown in new Xbox Partner Preview trailer

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii has just gotten a fresh trailer during today's Xbox Partner Preview, ahead of its release on a slightly bumped up release date of February 21, 2025.

The swashbuckling action-adventure title starring Goro Majima as the sole protagonist for the first time in series history, in a similar style to last year's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, was announced at September's RGG Summit. Lots of people, including me, rightly thought it looked pretty fun.

In the fresh trailer, we got a look at Majima actually sailing about on his ship, which you can customise to make it look as stylish as you like with colourful figureheads, sails and other bits. It seems you will be able to get your Black Flag on, especially when you visit Madlantis, which is run by a baddie called Queen Michele.

There's a pirate colosseum where you'll be cometing agaimst different captains in what look to be fun little sea battles, which appears to be run by a pirate king called Raymond Law, played by AEW wrestler Samoa Joe. Oh and lest I forget, it turns out Taiga Saejima's in the game, and he seems angry that Majima's forgotten about him die to a bout of amnesia.

If you missed that previous trailer for Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, the game uses a bunch of locations and assets from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - being set in Hawaii after Majima mysteriously washes up there having forgotten who he is and meets a boy named Noah Rich - with some new additions.

Set after the events of Infinite Wealth, it dealing with the aftermath of Ichiban Kasuga putting a stop to the plans of the cult Palekana, you'll be able to explore that game's Hawaii map, plus Madlantis and Rich Island, with the latter being where the game starts.

If you're looking for a more immediate Like A Dragon fix, RGG has also announced a Nintendo Switch port of Yakuza Kiwami and the Prime Video Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV series also set to arrive on October 24.