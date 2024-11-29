Light of Motiram - which is definitely not Horizon Zero Dawn - is coming to PS5 and mobile, check out a 16-minute gameplay trailer

Light of Motiram, which has gained some critical ire due to its clear and ample "inspiration" of the Horizon series, is coming to PS5 and mobile platforms. Also, there's a 16 minute gameplay trailer out too! You can watch it yourself, and see just how far the comparisons go. Shocker, it's a lot like Horizon, and Palworld too?

This news surrounding new platforms for the game came via official social media accounts for the game on Weibo, making the game the latest in the Chinese video game industry's venture into the console market. This is good news of course for PS5 and beefy mobile owners looking for some new games from an emerging market in the future. However, with no release date yet out there, how long we'll have to wait until the game actually is playable remains a mystery.

As for the gameplay trailer, it's a chunky demonstration of what players will eventually be able to do in Light of Motiram. We see the player character fight and command various mechanical beasts in a vast open world, as well as engage enemies with their trusty bow in a fashion quite similar to Horizon. However, Palworld seems to be another major inspiration here, as the player is able to build and maintain a base with the assistance of mechanical workers. It's worth noting the satirical workplace abuse present in Palworld seems to be absent here. After all, if robots can't be sad, they can hardly complain about back-breaking labour and short breaks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game looks pretty good! Obviously, you've got to personally weigh up if you're cool with the game's absorption of other game's aesthetics and gameplay systems, but if you're not bothered by that sort of thing then it appears as a appealing merging of current popular games. Whether or not the game can overcome the repuation it gained since its reveal among some gamers remains to be seen, though maybe it won't even be a concern at all! After all, these same critisisms were levied at Palworld, and that turned out to be a hugely popular game. We'll have to sit back and watch how widespread this style of development in the current age of the video game industry develops.

What do you think of it! Let us know below!