Life is Strange: True Colors reviews round up - all the scores

Life is Strange: True Colors reviews have landed and we have rounded up the scores for you.

Developed by Deck Nine Games, Life is Strange: True Colors features an all-new playable lead character, a new power, and a mystery to solve.

In the game, you take on the role of Alex Chen, a young woman who has arrived in the small mountain town of Haven Springs, where she quickly becomes part of a tight-knit community. There, she reconnects with her long-lost brother, Gabe, who had moved to the town in search of their missing father.

While life seems okay for the moment, Alex continues to struggle with being able to accept a ‘curse’ she’s dealt with all her life which is the psychic power of Empathy. This ability allows her to experience, absorb, and influence the emotions of others which she sees as colored auras.

When her brother dies in a suspicious accident, Alex must at last embrace her power in order to find the truth behind his death, and uncover the secrets of Haven Springs.

The game is out today on GeForce Now, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available on Nintendo Switch later this year.

As usual, scores below are based on ten being the highest unless noted. There are numerous scores out there, but we've compiled enough to get you started and to give you an idea of what to expect from the game.

Life is Strange: True Colors reviews