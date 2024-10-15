Lies of P will be PS5 Pro enhanced: great news if you like Souls-likes and are made of money

Neowiz has announced that Lies of P - the game that seemingly every other gaming publication gave a good review score to - is enhanced on the PS5 Pro. Not that you can see right now of course, with the console not being out yet. But once it is, you can expect to experience the (mostly) beloved souls-like with a wood-polish esque sheen.

This announcement went live over Twitter via the official Lies of P account, which succinctly announced the upcoming PS5 Pro enhanced version alongside a image of P looking rather cool. This is good news of course, for those with the cash to splash on a fancy new PS5 and hold a place in their heart for the game.

Lies of P is now @PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced. pic.twitter.com/sEK7QQQLjs — Lies of P (@Liesofp) October 15, 2024

I never got around to playing Lies of P myself! Sherif didn't dig it when he reviewed it, but that's okay. Different strokes for different folks. We even had other writers here point out bits of the game that were really good! It's safe to say that loads of people really liked it. And speaking personally, I think it can only be a good thing that more Souls-like games are out there garnering an audience.

More devs competing over a genre is a good thing, in fact we've seen the soulslike genre especially benefit from companies other than FromSoftware taking a crack at it. Have you played The Surge 2? I love that game, and it's distinct twists that seperate it from its peers. If you don't like one, there are others. And if you like 'em all, then you're the real winner.

It's of course worth noting that when it comes to the PS5 Pro, many are still skeptical of the price. Unless of course it's the 25th PlayStation anniversary edition, in which case it sold out in minutes. If you aren't daunted by such a blow to your bank account, then you'll at least know that Lies of P will be waiting for you. And they say the PS5 has no games...

Will you be picking this up on the Pro? Let us know! Also, how are you feeling about Lies of P? Sell me on it: tell me your favourite thing about the game in the comments below.