Lies of P Overture has just been revealed, and it's coming this Summer

Lies of P's first big post-launch DLC has just been announced at the Sony State of Play. Dubbed Overture, it seems to throw Pinocchio into a whole new adventure filled with danger, intrigue, and slick new weapons to try out. Lies of P Overture is set to release sometime this summer, though no exact release date has been provided as of yet.

You can watch the trailer yourself below! There's a lot of cool new landscapes shown off too which are worth pointing out: A big woolly mammoth for one. There's also a lovely cat you can pet in your downtime, and a bunch of horrific looking enemies too. You can see this all yourself in the trailer below.

Are you excited to check out Lies of P Overture? Let us know below!