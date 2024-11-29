Lies of P will get some major DLC in Q1 2025, as Neowiz cracks on with a new survival horror game

Good news Lies of P fans, the game's upcoming DLC is set to release in Q1 of 2025. In addition, the developer Neowiz is currently working on a sci-fi survival horror game.

Precious little is still known about this DLC. We have the snowy screenshot provided by the game director from earlier this year, but the scope or further details on where we'll go or what we'll do remains a mystery. Still, with a Q1 2025 release window, we're sure to get a more comprehensive look in the near future!

Neowiz's Round 8 studio is maintaining the momentum gained from the widely loved Lies of P, with this pseudo-roadmap for the studio stemming from Korean news website EBN. As for Studio 8's next game, a spokesperson stated the game will be developed with Unreal Engine 5 and is targeting both PC and consoles.

Round 8 has stated the game will be a "survival horror project set in a SF world", and has begun hiring staff for this game. When asked by EBN, a spokesperson stated that "it is still too early to disclose the progress of the project", though they also noted that this is indeed one of the PC and console games Round 8 is working on.

The current market for sci-fi horror games is interesting. We've seen some big AAA releases come out to mixed reception. While the Dead Space remake was beloved by many, it didn't prove popular enough to warrant additional exploring into the series from EA. Then there's The Callisto Protocol, which was a bold but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to kick off a new IP in the AAA sci-fi horror space.

One may find more hope and merit in the indie space. While not exactly in the same vein as the previously mentioned games, Mouthwashing has proven extremely popular (too right, it's fantastic) garnering a vast fanbase online. You could also point to games like Lethal Company in the same genre, another viral hit, though a far ways distant from big AAA hits that Round 8 is likely working on.

Ultimately, the genre is ripe for more attention. And, with Round 8 proving itself a great talent at creating new IPs, it's in a prime position to do well. We'll have to sit back and see what it cooks up!