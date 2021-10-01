Let’s play Lemnis Gate, a new type of FPS on Game Pass that'll mess with your mind

It may seem tricky to understand what's going on in Lemnis Gate at first or to even comprehend how it works with its time loop mechanic, but it's actually quite simple.

Watch the video above to see my brain overheat live by trying to explain how it works as I play.

Lemnis Gate is a game about action, reaction and taking advantage of knowing what happened in the previous rounds to better your future rounds.

It's easy to learn but hard to master and from my short time spent with the game I can already envision what sort of crazy plays can be made. I'd love to watch a pro match of Lemnis Gate in a few months time to see how players manage to exploit all the different characters' abilities.

But saying that, even though I've been enjoying my time spent with it, I'm not sure if there is enough to keep me playing beyond this week.

Don't get me wrong, the time loop mechanic is fun, but that's really all it has going for it and I can't see that keeping players attention for too long. The weapon handling feels average, the characters abilities feel a little too familiar and I just feel like it won't be pulling me away from Valorant or Apex Legends any time soon.

With that being said, It's still a nice little game though, and If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and fancy giving it a try it's part of the service so give it a download.

