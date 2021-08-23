Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will return at gamescom

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not dead, despite having been delayed multiple times. At gamescom Opening Night Live this week, we're finally getting a fresh look at the game.

Host Geoff Keighley shared the news on Twitter, revealing that we'll be treated to a new trailer of the game.

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST.



News of The Skywalker Saga has been slim to non-existent in recent months. The last time we saw it was in August last year, for instance. After its initial delay, the release date got moved to sometime this spring, before it was delayed again.

Our former deputy editor, Kirk McKeand, saw The Skywalker Saga back in 2019and was happy with how it evolved into a more open-ended sandbox game.

We're still not sure when the game is being released, so hopefully this week's show will come with a date.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as the name suggests, encompasses all three trilogies - nine films. You'll be able to jump between eras as you please. The game is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.