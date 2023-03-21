Lego 2K Drive: I’m in for a new Lego Racing game no questions asked – but what we really need is Lego Island
Could this rumoured new game be the start of Lego returning to its more experimental era? If so, then I have an idea...
If you like Lego and video games, it’s an exciting time. For the first time in years, it’s looking like we’re going to get a fairly large-budget, console-based Lego game that isn’t some sort of spin on the Traveler’s Tales formula perfected in Lego Star Wars and its kin. Not some mobile game, not a limited-scope indie-style effort like the excellent Lego Bricktales – but something mainstream, mass-market, and different.
If you’ve not been following the video game rumor circuit, this game is supposedly called Lego 2K Drive, and it’s basically been described as a 'Mario Kart-style racer' that also takes inspiration from the classic Lego Racing games of years gone by, of which there’s a few.
One prolific leaker (who generally specializes in reprinting things gleaned from media who have seen stuff under embargo but can’t keep their mouth shut) suggests that there’s a closed beta for the game, and screenshots have even leaked online. Lego has finally teased an announcement for later this week. The announcement features roads under construction and a logo of Octan Racing.
Octan is a fake gas station and motoring brand that goes back to the Lego City sets of the 80s and 90s. So this is all obviously real.
Anyway. I’m absolutely pumped. I like the adventure games that Traveler’s Tales has specialized in for years well enough, but we haven’t had something truly different in a very long time. Dimensions was the same sort of game as the licensed products but with a toys-to-life NFC element. Though still similar in many ways, the last game to really scratch this itch for me was the criminally underrated Lego City Undercover – so I’m just thrilled to see something new.
Plus, I regard the 90s Lego Racers games, which launched in different guises on PC, PlayStation, PS2, Game Boy, and N64, to be classics. The idea of a modern take on these titles is really, really exciting – and it’s nice to see Lego finally breaking out of an admittedly bulletproof formula that’s worked flawlessly for years.
I called for this last year, in fact, saying how I missed Lego’s early, experimental period with gaming. I bemoaned how so much from Lego games-wise was now formulaic. I even called out Lego Racers in that article. So to say I’m excited is a bit of an understatement. And yet… this isn’t what I really want yet.
Racing is a relatively safe bet. Lego Racing has even had a light run-out in the form of Forza Horizon DLC. But I really hope this can lead to revivals of more of those nineties classics.
Rock Raiders was a great real-time strategy game and could be ripe for a revival, even if it’s no longer an active Lego theme. Or that idea could be mapped to another current theme such as Monkie Kid, City, or Ninjago. And, well, the one I really want is Lego Island.
A breezy exploration-based open world adventure, Lego Island is just a masterful piece of design. As a kid it captured my imagination and utterly enraptured me - and it’s the sort of open world game that isn’t made very often any more.
There’s distant threads of relation from Lego Island to City Undercover years later - except City Undercover’s largest inspiration is Grand Theft Auto, and so it has the pace and feel of those titles. Lego Island was something quite different - relaxing, for the most part, the perfect game for kids to noodle around in, discovering secrets, tackling missions, and mini-games, and… god, I imagine a new one of these and the thought runs away.
Very early rumors of a deal between Lego and 2K Games suggested the pair were partnering on multiple games – of which Lego 2K Drive would be only the first. If it can channel the energy of those 90s games, I’m there for 2K Drive day one. But I really hope to see more out-there ideas for the next games in this deal.