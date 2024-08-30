Fresh The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer shows the Princess turning blue, da ba dee da ba di, and swinging her sword about

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom just got a fresh trailer, and it's offered us our first look at Zelda in her swordfighter form, which sees her turn blue, da ba dee da ba di, and start stabbing away at the baddies, as part of her war on the colour purple.

There's not long to go until the game comes out - literally next month in fact on September 26 - so it's nice to see Nintendo offering the folks who've been desperate to see Zelda star in her own game for ages a bit more to go along with the previous trailers the game's gotten.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can watch the new trailer below. Here's a short summary from me - king gets eaten by purple rift thing, Zelda not happy, Zelda does some platforming, Zelda turns blue and kills things in her swordfighter form, Zelda meets bloke who can make her little robot things to fight on her behalf until they get smashed, compilation of Zelda doing things, ending splash.

And here's what Nintendo says about the swordfighter form, which is the main new thing here: "During her adventure, Zelda will find a mysterious sword, allowing her to transform into a powerful Swordfighter form for a short time and battle enemies head-on!" It doesn't mention her turning blue, but she does when you pick up the sword, which is basically a powerup that only lasts a short time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The sword can also be used to slap away barriers in Zelda's way. Oh, and you replenish its gauge by collecting energy in the Still World. Whether that energy comes from the aliens in a certain 1999 europop music video is currently unconfirmed.

Are you looking forward to turning blue, da ba dee da ba di, in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Let us know below!