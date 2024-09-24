Whoops, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered appears to have leaked via the PlayStation Store ahead of today's State of Play

Ahead of the PlayStation State of Play that's set to take place later today (September 24), Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered appears to have peskily leaked via a PlayStation Store listing that popped in, said hello, and then returned to its home planet.

The listing's description, which has hit social media, cited the Aspyr-developed game as including both Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 - as you'd expect.

"Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics," it reads, also mentioning that this a nice way to celebrate the original game just havbing turned 25. Fun fact, it came out in 1999, the year the person writing this article was born. Sorry if that's made you feel old.

There's also a release date - December 10, 2024 - a trailer, and a bunch of screenshots, which were all copied and pasted into the thread below.

A leaked plot setup/summary that was also part of the listing reads as follows: "Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge. Wield the Powers of a Wraith. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade.

"Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. Shift Between Realms.The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes."

Today's State of Play is rumoured to be about to show off plenty of remasters, so we'll just have to see if this remaster is among those that actually pop up during the show, which you'll be able to watch here when it kicks off at 11PM BST.

Are you happy to see Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered seemigly be revealed as a thing that'll be happening to bring back the series a bit? Let us know below!