League of Legends's Noxus cinematic soars past 25 million views in less than a day, and it's got a nice surprise for fans of Arcane

In case you're not super into the Moba space, League of Legends has released its 2025 season cinematic to kick off a new year of competition. This cinematic, which takes us to the region of Noxus and introduces us to a variety of champions who hang around there, has soared past 25 million views in less than a day.

As of writing, it's sitting at a healthy 27,930,944 views on YouTube, on top of the 5.2 million views the trailer has on Twitter. While League cinematics always tend to shoot up in the views due to the game's passionate community and a brilliant cinematic team, this year seems to have blown passed expectations due to links to Arcane and a certain returning character.

You can watch the trailer embedded above and see for yourself! Mel makes a return, seemingly finishing her trip from Piltover to Noxus. That confirms that the characters we see, like Darius, Katarina, Elise, Vladamir, and LeBlanc, are all roaming around the place. All of this is was animated by Fortiche, the French animation studio responsable for Arcane. As such, all these characters have been Arcanified, with fresh looks to go alongside this new era of League of Legends.

This aligns with what we know about future animated League of Legends shows, as it was previously confirmed that Fortiche and Riot were working on new series set in Noxus and beyond. This trailer not only points to new content coming to the MOBA, but the future of the hugely popular (and expensive) animated project.

As for what's actually coming to the game with this Noxus season, there's a new Summoner's Rift map, a new epic monster, and a new system called Feats of Strength which give a team able to achieve important goals early in a game an upgraded pair of boots. That's a big deal, for those who don't play League.

So, it's an exciting time for League for sure. One wonders how big a part Arcane's popularity will play in the future growth and engagement in League of Legends as well as Riot's other Runeterra games? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know below!