League of Legends season 15 is here, and a bunch of bugs have popped up alongside it

League of Legends season 15 is here, and with it plenty of in-game changes that drastically alter the way the good ol' fashioned push and pull of Summoner's Rift goes down. However, alongside a fresh coat of paint, a new champion, and some significant changes to the map courtesy of feats of strength and a new map boss, there are a few bugs that are rubbing folks the wrong way.

These include a bug with the nexus towers, which act as a final line of defence before a team can take out their opponent's base and win the game. These towers, as shown in the clip below, don't appear to be working correctly in some cases. Whereas usually you'd not be able to hit the nexus until both are down, here we see Midbeast (long time League streamer) attack an open nexus despite one tower remaining to pepper shots at him and his team.

NEW SEASON LIVE SUMMARY



LOTS OF BUGS



Atakhan Revive thing is stupid (will get nerfed)



TANKS STILL MEGA OP



Assasins/burst champions are dead



clip of hitting nexus with towers up idk? pic.twitter.com/qu4k4PHNn6 — Drew (@Midbeast) January 9, 2025

In addition, more minute bugs have been spotted by folks using the new and improved training tool. European streamer Nayil posted a video that shows that a well-timed (or poorly timed, I suppose) teleport on a Jhin trap will cancel the teleport. Ths not only doesn't take you to the trap's location, but puts the teleport summoner spell on cooldown, which is a big deal!

Impactful Teleport Bug while interacting with Jhin Traps! pic.twitter.com/lSqc3BSt1B — nayil (@NAAAYIL) January 9, 2025

Now obviously, bugs happen. But given that these two can genuinely win or lose games in certain circumstances, it has some of the game's most dedicated players a tad frustrated. It's worth noting that, while the new additions like Feats of Strength and the new map boss are also a source of controversy, with some popular streamers coming away from initial game with poor first impressions.

This season is a new approach from Riot, choosing to dive deeper into the seasonal structure with drastic changes to the game both aesthetically and gameplay-wise. As such, it's safe to assume tweaks and changes will come in response to community feedback. This wouldn't be the first time such a thing has happened. Back in 2018, Riot replaced the normal dragon boss with variable elemental dragons, which provided permanent effects if four were killed by a single team. Later, the Chemtech drake was removed and later re-introduced with drastic changes following complaints that the visibility shift on the map it caused was more frustrating than exciting for most players. Also, it made Talon players happy, which I'd argue is horrible.

So if you're truly invested in climbing the ranked ladder and winning matches, it may be worth holding off for now until some of the rougher edges caused by bugs in Season 15 are fixed. As for the more permanent changes, it's a mystery whether or not Riot will tone them down. After all, it's not even been a week since the season started. Perhaps in time, players will adapt and a new meta will form around the game. Whether or not it'll be be for the better is something you - as well as the entirety of the LoL player base - will have to decide in the coming months.