Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris coming to Nintendo Switch

Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive are bringing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch.

The arcade-inspired action-adventure games mark the debut of the Tomb Raider franchise on the console.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Both titles focus on exploration, discovery, platforming, and puzzle-solving, with co-operative multiplayer, character progression, and combat.

Released in 2010 digitally, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light landed on Xbox Live Arcade in August, followed by a September release on PC and PlayStation Network. It made its way to iOS in December.

The game received five batches of DLC featuring new maps, puzzles, different playable characters, and more.

In it, Lara and ancient Mayan warrior Totec, who is also the leader of the Army of Light, try to stop the evil spirit Xolotl and his minions before the next day dawns.

In Aztec mythology, Xolotl, twin of the feathered serpent god Quetzalcoatl, was the god of fire and lightning. He is depicted with a dog's head on a human body. He was also the guide for the souls of the dead and was also the god of monsters, sickness, deformities, and misfortunes. He is also present in Mayan mythology as a dog that brought fire to mankind and is also associated with lightning.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris takes place in the deserts of Egypt and finds Lara joining forces with rival treasure hunter Carter Bell and imprisoned gods Isis and Horus. The quartet's goal is to defeat the evil deity Set. To do so, they must battle the elements through tombs in order to recover the missing pieces of Osiris to stop Set from enslaving humanity.

For some backstory on this, in the Osiris mythology, Set kills Osiris and dismembers his body. After scattering the deity's body parts across the face of the earth, Set takes over Osiris' kingdom to rule along with his consort, Nephthys. The goddess Isis, in mourning over her lost husband, sets out to collect the pieces of Osiris. She succeeds in finding all parts, and with help of the gods Thoth and Anubis, they resurrect Osiris long enough for Isis to conceive her son, Horus.

Both games will be released in 2022, with an exact date to be shared at a later date.