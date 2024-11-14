Lady Gaga is joining Netflix's Wednesday season 2, a sequel that hopefully won't be as disappointing as Joker: Folie à Deux

After Joker: Folie à Deux disappointing pretty much everyone and making $206 million at the global box office, not even a quarter of what the first one earned, it's safe to say Lady Gaga's latest big screen venture hasn't panned out the way she thought it would. Now, she's entered Netflix's Wednesday season 2.

Entertainment Weekly dropped the news, stating she'd landed a role in the show, which continues to shoot its second set of episodes in Europe as we speak.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Tim Burton is directing four out of eight episodes of Wednesday's second season in a rare move for an established movie director that's jumped into the realm of television. Whether Gaga will be featured in one (or more) of the Burton-directed episodes is unknown at the moment, much like her part.

When it comes to TV series, Gaga's previously appeared in season 5 of American Horror Story, for which she won a Golden Globe. We aren't expecting the same degree of success here, but Wednesday may be a good 'palate cleanser' for the singer-actress after Joker 2's disastrous theatrical run (given its absurd $200 million price tag before marketing) and even Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav throwing the Todd Phillips-directed movie under the bus last week during an earnings call.

Recently, Wednesday co-creator Al Gough cited Burton's relationship with Jenna Ortega as one of the main reasons why he's sticking around for season 2: "He just loves the show, and he loves doing it and loves working with Jenna, and it's great. Believe me, we're thrilled because I'm with you, I would've thought he'd be like, 'I did it. Peace out.' Yeah. No, he doesn't do that. I think when he loves something... This is the thing, he's not cynical at all."

As for Ortega, one of rising actresses to watch out for in Hollywood at the moment, she's also producing on season 2 of the show, taking a more proactive role when it comes to the creative vision for the story. In case you didn't know, she didn't mince words when discussing season 1's shortcomings.