Iconic anime studio Kyoto Animation is back with its first brand new show in six years, and it's a follow-up to one of its most joyful series

Kyoto Animation, an industry defining anime studio, is coming back with a new series next year from the creator of Nichijou.

It's been quite a while since we've had a brand new series from Kyoto Animation, as following the arson attack against the studio in 2019, all of what it has made has been follow-ups to earlier series, like Sound! Euphonium. But over the weekend, the animation studio announced that it's next series is based on City by Keiichi Arawi, possibly best known for his series believed to be in the same universe, Nichijou. If that name rings familiar, that's because Kyoto Animation also made the anime for Nichijou, which if you're a real one you already know that it's one of the best anime ever made.

You can check the teaser trailer for City above, which doesn't show any animation, but it does have a very fun vibe right off the bat in any case. The video's description (sort of) explains the story: "This town, is not just a normal town. There’s laughter, love and emotional moments. An unpredictable ordinary life presented by the residents! Exciting stuffs come one after another. Welcome to CITY." To go into a bit more detail, much like Nichijour, City is a slice of life series, instead focusing on three university students and various other residents in the titular city as they go about their daily lives (though it's slightly more surreal than that).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Taichi Ishidate is set to direct the series, having directed for multiple projects at Kyoto Animation over the years. The cast seems like a strong one too, with the three main characters voiced by Mikako Komatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen), Aki Toyosaki (K-On!), and Yui Ishikawa (Nier: Automata).

There's no exact release date for it just yet, just that it's due out some time in 2025, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled.