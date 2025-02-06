Kuroku's Basket: Showdown codes for February 2025

Get ready to step onto the court in Roblox’s latest anime-inspired sports experience: Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown.

Riffing on the popularity of other hit sports experiences like the soccer game Blue Lock Rivals and multiplayer volleyball game Haikyuu Legends, Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown is a 5v5 small-sided basketball game where players use their Inner Miracle abilities to dominate the opposition.

As you play, you earn in-game cash which is spent on spins to unlock different character abilities, and that’s where Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown codes come in. These limited-time boosts direct from the game’s developers give you a quick resource bump which can be used to collect more special powers.

It’s similar to Rocket League, where players get blown away from the net after every basket and must become an expert in the seemingly simple, but difficult to master mechanics to gain an edge in competitive play.

You can get more codes from the game’s official discord server, but you can always check back here where we’ll update this page with all of the latest working codes.

Working Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown codes

basketball : $1500

: $1500 RELEASE : $1250

: $1250 crackop: $500

Expired Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown codes

Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown is a new experience with no expired codes so far! We’ll move outdated codes here as the game moves on.

How do I redeem codes in Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown?

First, to redeem codes in Kuroku’s Basket:Showdown you need to both like the game and join the game’s group .

. To do this, leave the game and press the thumbs up button on its game page , then press on the developer “Secret Game!” and press “Join Community” on their page.

, then on their page. Now return to Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown and press the “codes” icon on the left-hand side of the screen .

. This will bring up a text box where you can enter your codes and hit redeem to claim your prizes

Image credit: Secret Game!/Roblox

For more on how to make the most out of Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown, here’s a list of every Style and Zone you can collect in-game.

