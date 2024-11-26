Kraven the Hunter's director would really like it if you all just forgot about those rubbish recent Sony Spider-Man films for a minute and "give our film a chance"

Everyone knows how awful Sony's Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse has been, but the director of Kraven the Hunter thinks you should give his film a shot.

Venom. Morbius. Madame Web. They all have three things in common: they're all connected to Spider-Man, they're all made by Sony, and they're all a bit pants (well, Venom is the good kind of bad if you ask me, but for the purpose of this bit we'll roll with it). Everyone knows they're not very good, and that includes the J.C. Chandor, director of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, another film about a Spider-Man villain that seemingly won't feature everyone's favourite webslinger yet again. Speaking to ComicBook, Chandor took the time to acknowledge that the rest of the slate hasn't been the best received, while asking fans to maybe still watch his one anyway.

"I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe]," Chandor said.

"Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there's been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance." I would argue that he's skewing the stats here a touch given that out of the five live-action Sony Spider-Verse films, yes three of them have done well, but that's literally all three Venom films, a much more recognisable and liked character than either Morbius or Madame Web. So, a mixed success rate isn't being the most honest, is it?

Chandor went on to say that he thinks fans will "realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen. But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things."

What those fun things are? Literally anyone's guess, but presumably they're predicated on the film doing well in the first place, and we'll just have to wait and see if that happens.

Kraven the Hunter is out in just a couple of weeks on December 13.