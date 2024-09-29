Hideo Kojima brings his love of photoshoots to Death Stranding 2 with a weird but funny photo mode

Kojima Productions showed off another look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at Tokyo Game Show, where it revealed the game's photo mode.

If you've even seen Hideo Kojima's Twitter account, you can probably quite quickly see that the man loves a photoshoot. Seriously, just go on the game developer's media tab, whether it's casual photos with friends and colleagues, or proper fancy ones, he loves 'em. And today, during Kojima Productions' panel for Death Stranding 2 at this year's Tokyo Game Show, some footage for the upcoming sequel was revealed, the most notable bit being that the game has a photo mode, except honestly it's more like a photoshoot mode.

You can check out the footage of it above, but obviously you should expect some pretty typical Kojima goofiness, as it's not a simple case of the game world pausing so you can line up your perfect shot. No, instead, the characters are moving, pulling all sorts of poses and silly faces, which you can then time just right to take a nice photo of. The end result produces a polaroid-style photo of the characters in question, which I assume you'll be able to keep a catalogue of. It's genuinely quite a fun spin on the now very popular photo mode, though I do find it funny that it's also just kind of an ad for Kojima's official Death Stranding 2 jacket collab (which costs $1700 by the way (and is already sold out so don't worry about it)).

Also incredibly funny is the fact that Shion Wakayama, the Japanese voice of Elle Fanning's character Tomorrow (yes that's her name), was cast specifically because of her role in the anime Lycoris Recoil, an anime that Kojima is a big fan of, to say the least.

There were a few other bits of footage shown off during the presentation, like a proper introduction for characters like Dollman and Tarman, Tomorrow and Rainy, and returning character from the first game, Heartman. Also, it seems like Death Stranding 2 will have, uh, music videos in it? Never change, Kojima.