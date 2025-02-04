As the first major point of divergence in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, the Wedding Crashers quest gives you a taste of the choice and diverse range of options given to Henry as he completes his mission across Medieval Europe.

The task at hand seems simple: crash the wedding of the young Lord Semine to the daughter of the Troskowitz bailiff so you can speak to the Lord of Trosky Castle.

However, stripped of his possessions and forced to conduct his business as a pauper, Henry can’t just pole up to the fancy occasion and expect anything other than a swift kick to the rear.

Instead, he must ingratiate himself into the local community and find himself an invite to the wedding as the plus one of an understanding citizen of the surrounding area. With Sir Hans Capon AWOL, Henry needs to look after himself, using whatever resources he can muster and skills he can develop to get the job done.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest guide

After speaking with the barkeep in Troskowitz, Henry learns that there are in fact plenty of willing employers in the region who could lend him a hand. The first is the Blacksmith, Radovan, in Tachov to the north of Troskowitz, or the Miller, to the south of Semine.

At this stage of the game, unfamiliar with the map as you are, the Miller looks extremely far away. However, it’s actually a very simple ride (or walk), southwest on the main road from Troskowitz, through Semine and down into Lower Semine, again on the main road, to reach the Miller’s farm.

Should you choose the Blacksmith or the Miller for the Wedding Crashers quest?

The Blacksmith and Miller are both equally valid routes to take in the Wedding Crashers quest, but rely on different skillsets to reach your ultimate goal. Think of the different quests as tutorials or introductory quests for different mechanics within Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

First, the Blacksmith’s series of quests introduces you not only to blacksmithing and crafting, but combat, survival, horseriding and speechcraft.

On the other hand, the Miller’s series of quests serves as an introduction to the dark arts such as thievery, pickpocketing, stealth, lockpicking, hand-to-hand combat and deception.

It’s also worth remembering that these quests are also not exclusive. Once you’ve finished the Blacksmith’s work, you’re more than welcome to head down to the Miller’s farm and complete his quests. In fact, this is what we’d recommend.

If you complete both quest lines, it gives you a much better grounding within the world and mechanics of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, offering an invaluable chance to grind up your skills, collect a decent pot of gold and feel more comfortable with the often finicky and inscrutable systems at play in this game.

So, rather than thinking of whether you should choose the Blacksmith or the Miller, it’s more a question of who you should visit first!

In this sense, we’d recommend heading northwards to the Blacksmith first. This is because you gain quicker access to a horse, get some introductory points into combat and a well positioned bed to rest and save in more quickly.

You can then grab the useful items from the Miller’s farm, like a dagger, at a later time.

Where to find the Blacksmith for the Wedding Crashers quest

To reach the Blacksmith, head north out of Troskowitz, either by the western road or through the fields, and you’ll reach Tachov on the other side of a wood.

Radovan is easy even to find, clinking away in his forge by the main road. He’s happy enough to take you on as a hand, especially given Henry’s background as the son of a blacksmith. After passing a simple smithing tutorial, the real work begins.

In The Jaunt quest, you need to ride southwest on the main road from Troskowitz to Semine to track down Radovan’s missing forge hands. After arriving at the manor house in Semine, you get set on a linear path with the Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly to solve the mystery.

This is the easiest way to get a horse in the early game and sets you up with some great combat experience and loot.

Next, when you’ve returned to the Blacksmith with the news of your misadventures, he’ll send you off to get materials to forge the wedding gift sword. This is The Hermit quest.

After asking around at the inn, at the alchemist’s shop and speaking to the beggar in Troskowitz, you can dig up the Conciliation cross to the west of town to find evidence of an ancient order of knights active in the area.

With these items, you can speak to the shepherd to the east of town to get a direction of where to search on the road through Apollonia to the north. Ride up the road until you reach a stream, and on your right you will find a well-fed black horse that seems to be the apparition the villagers saw. Now go up the hill. Hidden within the rocks, past the well and pond with beer cooling in the water, you find a path leading to the hermit’s shack.

Speak to him about the evidence you’ve found and he’ll come clean that he’s not who he’s pretending to be, but Konrad, a knight on the run. However, he will agree to give you the metal you need, if you head down to Troskowitz and settle a debt with a widow for him. Re-bury the body as instructed, then head back to the shack.

When you return, more knights from the order have tracked down Konrad and you now have to either join up with the knights, or help Konrad fight them off. Whatever your choice, the sword you need is found at the edge of the forest to the west, next to a tree with split branches.

With the broken sword in-hand, return to Radovan, forge the wedding gift and your invitation is sealed!

Where to find the Miller for the Wedding Crashers quest

As discussed, when you first start the game the Miller’s farm can seem very far away, tucked down in the south west corner of the map behind grey clouds. However, it’s actually a much easier journey than you might think.

First, head west out of Troskowitz on the main road south, keeping left at the forked signpost.

Ride along the long road down to the village of Semine, passing the manor on your left before going straight through the middle of the settlement on the main street.

On the other side, ride through the forest until the road turns back on itself, where you go down a hill to reach Lower Semine, where the only settlement is the Miller’s large farm.

During the day, you’ll find the Miller working at his grindstone by the front of his house. Speak to him there and he’ll let you work as a labourer carrying heavy sacks from the barn to a wagon.

Complete this task and you’ll be well on the way with the Materia Prima quest where the Miller asks you to steal an important document from Troskowitz jail for him. This serves as an introduction to stealth and lockpicking, as well as the visibility system of your clothes which makes you easier to spot.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

You first need to get Kreyzl’s sneaking clothes back from the Zhelejov bathhouse at the Wagoner’s Inn. Here you can either pay up for the washing, don a fancy outfit and persuade the maid that you’ll tell all your friends about her services (thus showing the power of having a second set of clothes with high Charisma), or sneak upstairs in the bathhouse and steal the clothes from the locked chest at the top of the stairs.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

With the clothes, you need to head to Troskowitz Rathaus, which is the big building in the middle of the town where you find the Bailiff and Scribe. On the northern side, behind the town, there’s a secret staircase leading down underground. If you sneak through here, you get directly into the cellar where you find the document in a locked chest at the bottom of the stairs.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

To find the key, you need to search the hay next to the bench in the open cell nearby. You can then high-tail it back to Kreyzl for your reward.

What follows is a pretty linear quest, Forbidden Fruit, with the Troskowitz gravedigger on the trail of saltpetre, which nets you a great pair of gloves. But then your last test is much twistier.

Opus Magnum tasks you with setting up Kreyzl’s heist on Trosky Castle, where there’s an alchemy book he desperately wants. The Castle chamberlain, Ulric, is a reportedly vile fellow who abuses women, so convincing someone to help you is difficult.

But after a visit to the bathhouse, you meet Enneleyn at the Nomad Camp who’s undaunted. You then need to buy her an expensive red dress from the Troskowitz tailor, get her some perfume (which Betty wants an absolute king’s ransom for if you don’t swipe it from her lockbox upstairs in the inn’s pantry), as well as some wine which can be sourced from merchants or bandits in the area.

With that, it’s time to make your way to the wedding on this route too. Given Krezyl’s quest continues from here, don your best peacock-feather hat and go with Enneleyn to the wedding!