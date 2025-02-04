Life in medieval Europe was tough. If you survived being taken to war by your liege lord and managed to farm enough food for the winter, disease was still rife and could strike without warning. There’s no walkthrough for dysentery, but luckily, in this modern era, there is a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough.

Henry of Skalitz is back, newly elevated from his humble beginnings as the son of a blacksmith to rubbing shoulders with nobility. Sent on an important mission to propose a strategic alliance to the lord of Trosky Castle alongside the incorrigible Sir Hans Capon, Henry retains some of the skills he learnt in the original Kingdom Come Deliverance, like reading, but must build back up many of his abilities after almost losing his life to a grievous injury and subsequent infection.

With his equipment lost and friends scattered, Henry is forced to complete his task as a pauper, climbing his way back up the ladder of medieval society to gain a seat at the lordly table.

However, to help you gain a foothold in your new, dirty, smelly little life in 16th century Bohemia, we’re putting together a comprehensive guide of quests, side quests, item locations and systems explainers for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Unlike many games, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is both committed to realistic simulation and not spoon-feeding the player when it comes to detective work. While on the one hand this leads to some of the most satisfying crafting systems and interesting story pay offs you can find in modern gaming, it can also come off as inaccessible and obtuse - particularly with especially janky mechanics like stealth where it’s unclear what you’re doing wrong, or quests where it’s unclear what to do next.

To avoid spoilers, we’re starting with quests and items in the first area of the game around the village of Troskowitz, which culminates in Henry and Hans crashing the wedding of the young Lord Semine after scouring the local area trying to get an invite.

However, while that sounds like quite a straightforward task, there’s still a huge amount of bucolic adventure to romp through just in this starting area. Getting a good grounding with levelling up your skills and stockpiling a pot of gold will set you up for the rest of the game, so it’s probably the most important time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

When the game has been out a little longer, we'll add the later game quests to this page.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Walkthrough

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Main Quest Guide

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Side Quest Guides

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Item Locations

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 How To Guides