Equipping a torch is just one of the many quirks of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that isn’t obviously communicated.

In the medieval era before electricity, street lights and phone torches, you had two options when it was dark at nighttime: go to sleep or walk around with your arms outstretched like a Scooby Doo villain trying not to bump into things.

But while the night will still be very dark whatever you do, you can illuminate your path slightly by using a flaming torch.

How to equip a torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To equip a torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you need to equip it from your inventory then hold the down button on your D-pad or R on your keyboard to light and raise it. To put it away, hold down on the D-pad or R again.

You can hold a torch at the same time as fighting one-handed with a sword, should you get up to any nighttime shenanigans. Don’t worry though, any perks you’ve chosen which give you bonuses for fighting one-handed (ie. without a shield) still activate even if you’re holding a torch, so don’t feel like you have to fumble around in the dark if you’re a one-handed warrior.

Where to get a torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Torches are relatively easy to acquire since most characters are equipped with one.

The easiest place to get your hands on a torch is by looting a defeated enemy. Most bands of bandits will have at least one torchbearer between them, and since torches don’t degrade, you can make do with just one.

Alternatively, you can also pick up a torch from the general merchant on the west side of Troskowitz. Since they’re so common, they’re sold for cheap - just a Groschen or so.

Torches are just one of many essential items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that make your life much, much easier. We also have pages on where to find a dagger for stealth kills and where to find a shovel for digging, since they can be tough to locate!

But for even more items and quests, check out our in-progress walkthrough for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2!