At the start of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, after being released from the stocks in Troskowitz, the closest lead on getting an audience with Lord von Bergow, and one that fits nicely with Henry’s background and skillset as a blacksmith, is to speak to Radovan in Tachov, a village north of Troskowitz and Semine.

The blacksmith's first major quest is The Jaunt, which takes Henry on a twisty adventure that uncovers most of the map in the surrounding area, venturing both to Semine in the south and Apollonia in the east.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 The Jaunt Quest Guide

After an initial test, Radovan turns Henry onto some more “interesting” work. Under the care of his hired hands, Ventza and Franzi, Radovan dispatched a cart full of supplies meant for Lord Semine’s estate a few days ago, but no one’s heard hide-nor-hair of them since. Henry is entrusted with finding both the supplies and the hands, especially if they need to be rescued.

The cousins were supposed to drive the cart to Semine, so that’s Henry’s first port of call. Semine is relatively far to the southeast of Tachov - probably much further than you’ve travelled so far on your adventure.

Where to find Semine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While the route to Semine looks like a long distance, you're actually just staying on one main road down into Troskowitz, then down to Semine bearing southwest.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

From Radovan's forge in Tachov, head east along the main road until it turns south towards Troskowitz, then, when you reach the western edge of Troskowitz, keep following the road south.

At the signpost fork, bear left and continue following the main road. You should pass some farming fields and maybe a camp or two, so even though it looks idyllic you need to keep your wits about you.

Travelling on foot was pretty arduous in the middle ages, so Henry will have to watch his step if he’s to make it unscathed. Stick to the roads (fall damage is very severe and you will frequently find yourself boxed in by high slopes otherwise) and watch out for bandits.

A quirk of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is that you often see bandits before they notice you, but because the models aren’t very expressive it can look like they’re not interested or not aggressive until it’s too late. The long-and-short of it is: if you see blokes on the road in front of you, go around them and be ready to run away. If you do get in a tussle, it’s best to try and creep up and knock a bandit out with stealth. While one-on-one combat is manageable, two-on-one is much, much more difficult.

Anyway, as you reach Semine, make sure you’re ready to be whisked away on a day-long adventure which starts as soon as you enter the manor house.

Approach the gate and speak to the guard on duty. He’ll tell you that they were expecting a cart, but none arrived. With that you’ll be directed to speak to the captain, who’s inside, past the courtyard.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

As soon as you enter the courtyard a cutscene will play which launches you into a brawl. For my money, bare-knuckle fighting is much easier than swordplay, so stick to your perfect block timing and follow up with quick, one-two ripostes.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

After the bout, Captain Gnarly will break up the action and bring you to Lord Semine himself. Disgruntled by the loss of his paid-for materials, the lord will invite you to set off with him and Gnarly to look for them. If it’s dark, you’ll be given permission to sleep in the barn. But moreover, if you don’t have a horse, you’ll be allowed to buy one for cheap from the stablemaster. This is actually the easiest way to legitimately get access to a horse.

Where to find the bandits around Semine

While a new, or rather, old steed beside you, it’s time to set off after the cart. Follow Gnarly and Lord Semine along the path, chipping in on their conversation if you wish, before sparring against Lord Semine as he tests your mettle. He’s a well-trained and tough opponent who hits like a truck, so your stats likely aren’t high enough to take him on at this stage of the game.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Either way, further down the road, you’ll need to get out at Troskowitz and grill the Bailiff for information, all the while making sure not to reveal that Lord Semine is there with you. Choose: “Wedding”, then “You’re right”, then “Hands”, then “that’s all” to stay in everyone’s good graces.

After the town, you’ll need to search for the cart’s tracks before you can continue.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Henry is sent over to the left to search the cemetery. It’s worth considering that there’s a shovel you can pinch in the cemetery yard (shovels can be difficult to come across otherwise), but what you’re looking for is a small brown bag next to the road outside the cemetery wall. It’s a sack of charcoal that likely fell from the cart and now points the right direction.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Press on up the path until the tracks run out in the middle of a thicket. Here you’ll split up again to search for the cart’s next move. From where you dismount, turn around and go up the path and to the right. Here, disguised by branches, you find the unladen cart missing both its cargo and drivers.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Follow Gnarly and Semine into the hills behind it, then when you hear voices, pipe up to stop Semine’s yapping before he gives you position away. You’ll then be sent up the hill to scout the enemy camp. Creep up the slope and be careful not to poke out too much or you’ll be spotted.

Return to the old warriors and relay the position of three bandits in the clearing nearby. Gnarly will hand over his crossbow and you’ll be asked to provide ranged support from your last position. Despite Gnarly saying they’ll move on your signal, the fight begins immediately once you reach your root, so shoot bolts at the bandits without hitting your allies. Not hitting your friends is much more important, really, they’ll handle it by themselves either way.

Before you speak to Gnarly at the bottom, loot the bandits for their keys and grab any items you can from the camp. Next discuss your next steps and everyone agrees that the group you defeated were just scouts and sentries. Continue on to the main encampment and after a brief conversation, another melee ensues.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Again, Gnarly and Lord Semine will do a lot of the heavy lifting, but the task falls to Henry to run down one of the prisoners who ran off into the hills. However, this isn’t time-limited so before you do make sure to loot all of the bandits and pillage their storage chests around the camp. This nets you a huge boon of coin, items and useful trinkets including a unique die. Do this now, since it’s very easy to miss later on.

Follow the quest marker up the hill and you find Ventza staggering away into the brush. Use your preferred method of persuasion, but I found some good old-fashioned thuggery snapped him to attention.

With the revelation that they intended to steal the goods from the start, head back with Lord Sermine and Gnarly, who’ll drop you off in Troskwitz. Now head back to Tachov to check-in with Radovan and tell him the bad news and the resolution. He’ll give you the Rusty Sheet cuirass as a reward.

Your next job is to forge the wedding blade, made of first-class welded steel. This task sends you to speak with the hermit, Ambrose, and acquire his broken Spanish Toledo blade to repurpose its welded steel. It won’t be simple, Ambrose is supposedly a tad whacky, but make your way to Apollonia, after asking Betty in the tavern in Troskowitz for directions to start The Hermit quest!

For more side quests and items though, check out our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough!