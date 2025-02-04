Sometimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you need to get your hands dirty: literally. But when a quest calls for a shovel and you don’t have one, it’s an annoying roadblock that can be tough to rectify quickly.

One popular quest where you definitely need a shovel is The Hermit; however there are many others across the full course of the game.

Here’s where you can easily get a shovel for yourself, both legitimately and through less scrupulous means.

Where to find a shovel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To get your hands on a shovel, you have a couple of options.

First, if you’re an honest, upstanding sort of person, you can head to the general merchant on the west side of Troskowitz. Here, along with other useful items like a potion pouch and food, you can purchase a shovel for just a couple of Groschen.

Buying a shovel also removes the wrinkle of having stolen goods in your inventory which will get taken if you’re ever fingered for any other crime.

But if you’re strapped for cash or just feel like flexing your five-finger discount, make your way to Troskowitz graveyard on the eastern side of town.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Here, next to the outbuilding shed in the graveyard, you find a shovel propped against the wall.

If you plan on taking this shovel, I’d recommend going at night, or at least making sure you’re not seen by anyone. In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, most characters are basically Poirot and have this almost omniscient ability to determine it was you who stole their possessions despite it seeming as if you’ve made it off scott free.

However, if you’re pegged as a thief in Troskowitz, all you need to do is have some fancy clothes handy. When you return and the guards quiz you on your involvement with the theft, if your Charisma score is high enough you can just twiddle your peacock-feather hat, feign innocence and easily get away with it.

There are plenty of other useful items just laying around if you know where to look, like a stealth-killing dagger and various Skill books.

For help with more items and quests, check out our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough-in-progress!