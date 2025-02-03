Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the funniest games I've played in a while. I'll slap that right at the top of this review. It's a game unafraid to be crass, vulgar, and filthy. Make no mistake, though, the game is not afraid to throw political intrigue, heaps of history, and real tear-jerker moments at you. Forget Eurojank; this here is a certified Eurogem.

What Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2) actually is depends entirely on you. At it's core, its an open world historical RPG that places you in the shoes of apprentice smith and likeable everyman, Henry, as he travels with one Hans Capon to deliver a letter of great import. However, once the game lets you loose a few hours in, it blossoms into a wonderful sandbox - as all good open world RPGs should do. Be a poacher, kill game and sell hides. Be a noble scholar, debate your way out of robberies and drunken brawls. Be a wanker, permanently drunk and pickpocketing folks on the road. All welcomed, all supported through dedicated skill progression and narrative payoff. All fun, in their own ways.

In my preview I noted that KCD2 was a playground for those up to no good, and emphasised the sheer joy I felt as the game allowed me to go wild while punishing me accordingly. This was my style, poisoning wine, extorting people, constantly being told to take a bath. What I'll add in this review, without spoiling it, is the rewards and consequences for such a lifestyle are only enhanced by the game's second half. In fact, I'm confident in saying the entire game steps up to a whole other level once you leave for Kuttenberg.

The reason why I go on so much about this topic in particular is because it's rare. It's hard work to make a game that's open like KCD2 while also managing to weave moral choices into the narrative, rather than toss them aside. This game not only provides the freedom for you to be whatever Henry you want, but also threads you choices into the main narrative in a way that's fulfilling. It's not something the majority of players may experience, but the fact that it is there is a testament to how thorough the devs at Warhorse were when crafting this RPG.

In fact, this dedication spreads across the entire game, in almost every aspect I ran into. Assassin's Creed gets a lot of applause for adding the Discovery Tour (as it should), a separate mode that allows folks to dive into the world they as players are thrown into. KCD2 needs no mode like this, all the historical information is right there, in a dedicated tab. Henry is astounded by a water fountain, which then unlocks a dedicated info sheet on water fountains. I could boot up this game and show it to my history teacher to wonderful effect, assuming they are still alive.

Exploring Kutternberg was genuinely intriguing. | Image credit: Warhorse

When you ride on horseback and soak in the scenery, I swear to God it's like I'm actually in field in the middle of Europe. When you walk through a village, it's authentic. I can't think of another game that has nailed the world building (or dare I say, world replicating) of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The Czech Republic is head over heels for this game and it's easy to see why.

It's also a deeply Czech game in terms of its sense of humour, a similar brand of jokiness and drunken slapstick you will also find held in high esteem British comedies. Henry will go from a heartfelt conversation about morality and religion, to a fist fight, to a literal wade through pig s**t within the span of 30 minutes. Both tonal elements complement each other wonderfully, creating this blend that keeps surprising you as you play. As the stakes increase, so does the hilarity, making the whole experience this downhill tumble between tense action, romance, and bizarre bollocks.

All this said, I do expect a sizable portion of people will bounce right off Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The game is not ashamed give you testing tasks, and a goal that may take two minutes in another open world RPG may take 10-20 here. Take blacksmithing. In other games, you bring the resources to a forge then bam! A new sword. In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must forge the sword yourself in a mini-game of sorts that takes patience. And time. Do a bad job, and the sword will be worse. Just like real life.

I spent a good deal of time just making swords and selling 'em. | Image credit: Warhorse

Take archery. In other games, it's a powerful way of taking out foes from afar. In Kingdom Come, you've got no crosshair, loading a bolt into a bow takes time, and enemies will charge you when hit. It's still a strong tool in yur toolbox, but it takes skill, too. Or how about lockpicking? Lockpicking is probably the most difficult mini-game of its type I've played in a game like this. The rewards can be plentiful, but when a chest says it's hard to unlock, it's hard. Those more comfortable in a simpler, more streamlined RPG experience (hi, Fallout) may find this all a tad too taxing. That's totally fair, and in my mind a consequence of the approach Warhorse has taken with the Kingdom Come series.

It's also worth noting that the game isn't shy about slowing the pace right down, sometimes with menial labour. There's one quest early on, where you've got to carry sacks from a wagon to an inn, all on your lonesome. When I first played this section, I thought it was going to cut me off after one or two. No, you get all the way to the final sack before a cinematic plays. Would you believe me if I said this is one of the nicer examples of hard labour in the game? In my mind it adds to the immersion, and the facts of life for a down-on-his-luck bloke back in Bohemia. For others, it'll be boring. You'll learn quickly whether this is a deal breaker for you.

But even if you feel a touch frustrated at the busywork, I would urge players to at least finish the first map of the game. If you get to this point and still find yourself keen to play, I'm happy to say that the game truly blossoms in its second half. The best quests, narrative moments, the funniest moments, and best side characters can be found here. There's one Polish guy who I guarantee will steal the hearts of thousands. Please hang in there. There is gold buried in this game, and it's not even that hard to prospect out.

Seeing Henry become a truly exciting character over time was fantastic. | Image credit: Warhorse Studios

This game was reviewed on PC, with a code provided by Warhorse Studios. The game releases on February 4 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.