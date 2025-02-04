How to easily repair weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Regular maintenance of your weapons and equipment is the key to success in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Dirty, worn out weapons don’t last as long and will break more quickly than well-looked after equipment - sometimes even in the heat of battle. A degraded weapon can also permanently lose its quality, making it worse overall, even if you repair it later.

There are three main ways to repair your gear, so here’s how to take proper care of your items and repair your weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Sharpening tools

Who would’ve thought it, but the most realistic and immersive way of repairing your weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is also the worst.

You can repair some of the damage to bladed weapons by visiting a sharpening wheel. These are usually found near a blacksmith’s forge, or on a farm where harvesting tools are used.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

When you sit at the wheel you can pump the pedal to spin the wheel and manipulate the angle of the blade to renew its edge. Like in life in general: sparks are good, smoke is very bad.

However, the time investment simply isn’t worth the results, and you’re much better off grabbing something quicker. But it is free, even if you only restore a few points of durability.

Blacksmith’s Kits

Found as loot during your adventures, or purchased from merchants, the simplest, quickest and most convenient way to repair your weapons is with a Blacksmith’s Kit. The general merchant in Troskowitz has some kits, as does Blacksmith Radovan - who you meet during the Wedding Crashers quest - in Tachov.

When selected from your inventory, a Blacksmith’s Kit allows you to choose which items you want to fix and repairs them to full strength. Like food and other items, these kits have a score out of 100. As you repair weapons, the score will slowly decrease, showing how many more repairs you can make with the same kit.

Weapons are usually quite cheap to fix, but armour and clothes are much more expensive.

However, particularly high-quality items can be above your skill to fix, and that’s when you need to call in the professionals.

Professional Blacksmiths

If your own skills fail you, then you can always take your weapons in for repair at a professional blacksmith. This is the premium option that not only costs the most, but also won’t contribute to the progression of your own skills (unless you take a specific perk which gives you some XP when you pay for repairs).

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

When you’re feeling flush with Groschen, make sure to visit a blacksmith to keep your weapons in good order. Then while you’re there you can also grab some of the other useful items they have, like daggers for stealth kills and shovels for digging.

If you're still lost in Medieval Europe, check out our list of helpful tips for getting started in Bohemia.