Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's release date gallops forward a little bit, meaning it'll technically be both late and early at the same time

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's release date has moved again, this time to February 4, 2025, a week earlier than it had previously been pencilled in for.

Back in August, the game about being a medieval fella who rides around on horses and - if my experience with the first game continues to be a thing - is kinda s**t at swiniong swords about in a fashion that actually kills enemies was delayed to February 11, 2025. Now, though, it's coming earlier than that delayed date, making it technically both late and early at the same time - an impressive feat.

This was revealed via a tweet and accompanying video from Warhorse Studios, which saw the studio's global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling offer some info in addition to the change in date, which he summed up by saying "it is what it is", including the fact that a new story trailer for the game drops today, December 5.

“KCD2 is also gold now,” Stolz-Zwilling continued, “What does that mean? Well, it means that the game is more or less finished, we are right now in the last stretches of optimisations and of bug fixing.” So, that sounds like good news, especially for the bunch of Steam wishlisters the developer shouted out early on in the video.

— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) December 4, 2024

Because it's reached this point, Stolz-Zwilling also says Warhorse will be dropping the game's PC and console specs alongside that trailer later today, and there was some extra good news for console folks via confirmations that KCD2 will be PS5 Pro enhanced, as well as offering quality and performance modes on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

"It's very similar to the first game, but of a higher quality," Connor wrote in our preview of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 from the summer, "There's less jank, there's less needless frustration. It looks better, it plays better, there's more to do and more way to do it. Having only played a few hours of the game I can't see the homerun here, but I can see the pitch going straight towards a charged bat, the swing looks good and the crack of the ball is all but certain from where I'm sitting."

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the game when it drops on February 4 next year? Let us know below!