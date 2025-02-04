As Henry makes his play to sneak into the wedding of Lord Semine's son to the Bailiff of Troskowitz's daughter in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, he needs to get his hands on some Mintha Perfume.

This is to attract the attention of Trosky Castle's Chamberlain, Ulric, but there's a snag.

Not only is the perfume expensive in its own right, but the Troskowitz innkeeper, Betty, has bought up the whole supply to keep as her signature scent for the occasion. She'll only part with her stash for an unbelievable sum, and the lockbox she keeps it in has a tough lock for this stage of the game.

Henry's only other option is to make his own Mintha perfume, so here's what you need to do.

How to make Mintha Perfume in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, you need to buy the recipe from the alchemist in the southwest corner of Troskowitz. It costs around 200 Groschen, but given your reputation you can haggle the price down 10-20%. This is much lower than the extortionate price Betty is asking, plus you can make your own for personal use later.

With the recipe in-hand you find that you need 3 dandelions, 1 mint and 1 marigold. All of these can be found in the herb garden for free outside, or purchased from the alchemist or merchants in the area.

Next, go to an alchemy bench - the free one is in the top corner of the alchemist's herb garden - and get set up.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Start with a base of wine

Next, grind 3 handfuls of dandelion and 1 of mint into the same mortar, then add them to the cauldron

Put the cauldron boiling on the fire for 2 turns

Next, add 1 marigold straight to the cauldron and press the bellows to boil for a further turn

Finally, reach for a phial, then distil the mixture.

Even if the result is weak, this will brew the perfume and be good enough for the party!

With your sweet-smelling brew in-hand, return to your would-be date for the event and continue with the Wedding Crashers quest. But for more help with the trickier parts of Henry's adventure through Medieval Europe, check out our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough and tips pages.