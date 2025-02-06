Apparently there’s something fishy about Miller Kreyzl. That’s what all the townsfolk of Troskowitz are saying. But since Henry needs to get into the young Lord Semine’s wedding by any means necessary, perhaps

In the Materia Prima quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry learns the truth about Miller Kreyzl’s operation in Lower Semine, as well as some useful, if admittedly underhanded, skills which will serve him very well in the near future.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Materia Prima quest guide

To start the Materia Prima quest, you need to travel southwest from Troskowitz along the main road leading out of town.

Bear left at the signpost fork and continue along that main road all the way down to Semine.

Make your way past the Lord’s estate, staying on the main street through the village. You can make some quick diversions to pop the map markers for the different shops and services here if you wish - the laundry service is particularly useful, while the saddler will be a good person to know during the Miri Fajta quest.

On the other side of Semine, keep following the road through the wooded area until the road turns back on itself. Keep your bearing down the hill and you will find yourself in Miller Kreyzl’s farm holding at Lower Semine.

You can usually find the miller at the front of his house, working away at his grindstone. Speak to him there and ask for work.

Unsure of Henry in the beginning, the only task he’s willing to dish out is a bout of dreary manual labour. But, in no position to refuse, Henry will have to set to work either way.

Follow the map marker into the shed to grab a bag of flour, lug it over to the cart then repeat the process until a cutscene plays. Offer to help the miller in his more lucrative and interesting enterprises and he’ll have another task for you: to steal a rare document from the safety of the Troskowitz Rathaus.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

But first, Kreyzl offers to teach you the basics of sneaking and subterfuge - he wants you to succeed in your task after all. So he sends you to find one of his hired hands, Hensel, around the farm.

Speak to Hensel and he’ll run you through the button commands and mechanics involved in sneaking, knock outs, stealth kills, pickpocketing and lockpicking. All vital systems within the murky world of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Make sure you grab the free dagger and lockpicks from the bench next to the lockpicking tutorial chest. And also be sure to practice unlocking that tutorial chest as many times as it will let you grind up your skill; you’re going to need the XP.

Finally, the miller will also tell you about a sneaking suit of dark clothes he left at the bathhouse in Zhelejov. The only issue being that he never paid the tab for delivery, a problem Henry will have to solve as he sees fit.

How to retrieve the Miller’s clothes

Make your way northeast from Lower Semine back to the main Semine, then go north to the village of Zhelejov.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

A little northwest from the main village, you will find the Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn next to a bridge over the river. This is where you find the bathhouse.

You have a few options here:

If you have an outfit of high charisma clothes, like a peacock-feather hat, embroidered coat and jewelry, then you can persuade the bathhouse owner to hand over the garments for the exposure. Surely such a fancy lad will have friends to recommend the bath’s services to?

Otherwise, you can sneak into the bathhouse building and nip upstairs. In an easily locked chest behind the staircase, you find the black, sneaky outfit.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

How to steal the document from Troskowitz Rathaus

Now with your dark clothes donned, make your way northeast to Troskowitz. The Rathaus is the big building in the middle of town where you find both the scribe and bailiff most of the day.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Before you enter though, speak to the brigand in the stocks. He’s another of Kreyzl’s little magpies, and the one unlucky enough to have been caught with the document in the first place. He can shed some light on the task at hand, while also telling you about the location of the key to the chest you need to rob inside the Rathaus.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

The easiest way to get to the document is to go around to the back of the Rathaus. Here there’s a guarded staircase leading down into the basement where you find what you’re looking for.

Press R1 to throw a stone and distract the guard, then slip down to the bottom.

There’s a “very easy” locked door here that’s worth investigating, since there’s a strength skill book inside the room that’s very handy.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

But otherwise, go into the open room at the bottom of the stairs and the evidence chest with the item you seek inside will be in front of you. To unlock it without issue, go into the open cell on your left, then search the hay to the right of the bench.

Here you will find the large iron key to the chest.

Return to the middle room, pillage all you want from the chest then either leave via the way you came in - making sure to distract the guard again, otherwise he will instantly suss out what you’ve done and try to clap you in irons.

Alternatively you can go further into the Rathaus and slip out through the main building. However, these are private and restricted areas - particularly at night - so it’s much riskier.

Whatever way you made it out of the Rathaus, it’s now time to toddle back down to Lower Semine, cock-a-hoop, with the important document in-hand. Give it to Miller Kreyzl and he’ll praise your efforts, let you keep your sneaking suit, and hand over a thievery skill book as well.

But, despite this victory, you’ve not done enough to warrant an invitation to the wedding yet. To complete the Wedding Crashers quest you still need to complete two more quests for the miller.

For more item locations and quest help, be sure to check out our in-progress walkthrough for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.