Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's first mod arrives the day before the game itself, and it looks like a bunch more handy tweaks may be sneakily waiting in the wings

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 comes out today - February 4, 2025 - but the first mod for it to be published via Nexus is already here.

Yep, KCD2 mods have dropped before the game even does for those who weren't given early access (as we were for our review), and it looks like there are a bunch of other helpful quality-of-life changes that could be ready to go the moment Warhorse Studios presses the big release button.

The work with the distiguished title of being the first KCD2 mod to drop, even though it's also kind of not the first KCD2 mod full stop for resons I'll get into, is 'Totally unnecessary Reticle for Bows and Crossbows'. It dropped on February 3 at about 12PM GMT, and is the creation of German tech jounalist Timo Schmidt, who goes by the username HerrTiSo and has clearly put his review code to use in more ways than one.

As you'd expect from the name, the job it does is very simple. "In KCD2, bows and crossbows are now centered on the screen, making aiming more natural and easier compared to the first game," Schmidt writes, "While this improved positioning somewhat eliminates the need for a reticle, some players may still find additional assistance useful—whether for accessibility reasons, preference, or simply to smooth out the gameplay. This mod enables the reticle for bows and crossbows through an in-engine command."

While that's the only KCD2 mod live on the big modding site as of writing, as you can see by looking at the web address for its Nexus page, it's actually listed as the 12th KCD2 mod to exist. So, where are one to 11? Well, as spotted by folks to the Kingdom Come subreddit, there look to be 14 other ones currently sitting unpublished on Nexus Mods.

As you'd expect for a game that's only just coming out, they're pretty much all the same kinds of handy tweaks as Schmidt's unncessary reticle, with titles ranging from "quicksave" and "Infinite Carry Capacity" to "Hardcore Mode" and "Angriness Begone". Insterstingly, that last one isn't the strangest title here - to me, that honour goes to the very first ever mod listed as being created for KCD2, which is just dubbed "Mod 1".

What does it do? It's a total mystery! As the Reddit post's author Akzyra points out, it's worth keeping in mind that some of these might just be placeholders or abandoned projects, so Mod 1 could well be nothing, but what it if is something?

We'll just have to wait and see, with the game set to unlock en-masse in about seven hours time as of writing. Until then, read that review I linked earlier. Our Connor wrote it, and he's cool.