Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Finger of God quest guide

As the fog of war settles and soldiers on both sides treat their wounds and count their dead, the Finger of God quest begins.

In this quest, Henry not only needs to nurse himself back to health, but perform a series of favours around camp to ingratiate himself with his new allies.

But to do this he'll need every skill in his arsenal, from crafting and survival to alchemy and raw strength.

Finger of God quest guide

After the battle, go with Godwin to give the unlucky dead a proper burial and catch him up on the situation at hand. Tell him that von Bergow eschewed the battle to receive an important visitor from Prague, then dig out the part-excavated graves he stands and prays next to.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Carry one of the three bodies over to the now-open pit and you can then bury them inside.

Speak to Godwin afterwards and he’ll catch you up with the goings on in Sasau since you’ve been gone and also tell you where you can sleep after you’ve completed one more task for him.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Follow him down to the table and he’ll show you a new-fangled invention called a pistole, a ballistic weapon made using metal balls propelled by exploding black powder. You’ll get a tutorial, but really it’s mostly a tutorial about how janky the ranged in this game is. However, just like crossbows, if you can line-up a point-blank shot then it’s extremely deadly. You’ll get a free pistole from the armoury, but need to get gunpowder for yourself.

While you’re as tired as the walking dead, now’s the time to build up a better reputation for yourself with your new allies.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Make your way to the cart quest marker and speak with Bluster. He’s not too happy to see you, but the speech check where you relay your help with both burying soldiers and praying for their immortal souls is very effective. Load the cart, then there’s a pot next to the supplies you can eat from to replenish your energy.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Next, to start gaining further allies, speak to the groom, Peltzel, by the stable nearby. He says some of the horses are in a bad way from the battle earlier and need to be reshoed. He says you need to visit the castle forge and speak to Bull who can help you get started and make the items you need.

Before you do that though, as you come through the castle gate, Capon will crow down at you to come have a chat and watch the sunset for a while. He laments the difficulties of the last few days, but to be fair enough it was circumstance that was against you, so that’s what I said. He’ll then challenge you to a friendly game of dice, but once that’s done head down to speak to Bull.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

As with Bluster, Bull’s not very happy about his brother, but you have plenty of options for talking him down - all of them valid. A new friend made, offer to help him out with his task too. Grab the longsword, axe and military sword from the barrel by the anvil and take them to the sharpening wheel. Repair them to 100% then take them back to Bull for some reputation and a reward.

Now, from the same barrel as the weapons, take some scrap metal and make three sets of horseshoes. Take them back to Peltzel and he’ll hand over some money and ammo for your trouble.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Finally, speak to Klara next to where you’re supposed to bed down in the lower castle and ask what you can do to help. She asks you to tend to three injured men down in the lower castle.

How to treat Mark, Kozliek and Zwerk during the Finger of God quest

Depending on your stats in survival and even stats like archery, this part of the quest might be close to impossible, but speak to Klara first and ask her for some advice on treating different ailments, this will come in handy later:

For a fever and headache, look for gangrene that needs to be cleaned and then cauterized, then give them water, marigold and/or chamomile.

For vomiting, use a cold compress and don’t let them go to sleep.

For bleeding, use a bandage and make sure there isn’t a fracture.

For burns, daub it with water, then use marigold, then dress and give them chamomile.

Don’t let anyone with head injuries eat or drink, but you can give others strong broth.

For normal wounds, clean first, then lightly bandage.

You can find some supplies to help in the hut behind Klara, but most of what you need is common enough and can be picked up from elsewhere around the fort. Something you need to remember though is that to give the men the right potions, you have to choose that option when you're examining them - you'll see what I mean in a second...

In the cellar at the bottom of the long hill down to the lower castle you find Zwerk. He’s taken a blow to the midriff and has a very swollen ankle.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Run down the list of injuries in the menu to examine each one, including the potion option at the bottom.

At his middle he has a gash that needs to be cleaned before bandaging. Then at his foot it just looks like a sprained ankle that needs to be bandaged. He’s thirsty though, which sounds like internal bleeding, so don’t give him anything to drink.

Clean his wound with water, then bandage it. Rub chamomile on his leg, then bandage that too.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Next up, go upstairs and take a look at Kozliek on the right. First you need to change the dirty bandage on his leg, but there’s a bigger problem too - he’s dazed from a blow to the head. Examining his head reveals that he’s running a fever, while a look over his leg shows a stinking infected bandage - full of gangrene that’s causing his fever no doubt.

The wound needs to be cleaned and then dressed, then potions are your best bet. To clean the wound you need a spirit like Schnapps you can find around the celler to kill the infection. You then need to cauterize the wound using the gunpowder in one of the lead balls you’ve collected from the other favours. Then you can change the bandage and give him a healing potion of marigold.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Finally, Mark seems to have a concussion. This means you have to clean and treat his wound, use a cold compress and give him something to perk him up. I did this by cleaning his wound with water, bandaging the wound and giving him some marigold.

Now return to Klara and she’ll thank you for your help. You can try and talk her into getting a drink to further your relationship if you wish, but otherwise, hit the hay and get ready to make out for home in the morning. A bit stupidly, you don’t actually get chance to change your clothes between this and what happens next, so I’d recommend putting all your armour back on if you’re taken it off…

Finger of God Part 2

After a long sleep, you enter a dream sequence before the Prague militia arrives to lay siege to the fortress.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Before the soldiers attack, run around the corner to the right behind you and grab a halberd you can use to knock down siege ladders. Would you believe that this section is extremely janky?

But push back a couple of the ladders on the right-hand wall and your allies will handle the others, but lend a hand with the soldiers if you can.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

Next you need to defend the gate. Go down the stairs on the left, then through the courtyard and around to the platform above the barricaded gate.

Image credit: Warhorse Studios/VG247

To defend the castle, you need to drop rocks on the attackers. You can only interact with the one rock in the bottom corner of the pile, so again it’s a bit janky, but after a couple of hits the raiding party retreats.

Now speak to Jan in the courtyard behind you. Soldiers have breached the lower castle and you need to step in to stem the tide. Join in with the fight and pick off as many as you can before running back to the outside wall.

Get stuck in and the scene will progress further as you fall back to the tower. Against insurmountable odds, the quest transitions again...

For more item locations, explainers and quest help take a look at our in-progress Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough!