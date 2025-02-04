How to equip a horse saddle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a complicated game with a massive array of different, interesting systems for immersively governing your life in medieval Europe. But the thing is, some of these systems aren’t always immediately intuitive. An example of this is how to equip a saddle to your horse.

In the middle ages, your horse was a vital partner in life, serving not just as an essential mode of transportation, but as a beast of burden for carrying all of your worldly possessions as well.

This meant making sure all of their needs were cared for, with all of the proper equipment, was vital. Here’s how to make sure your horse is in top shape, shoed, saddled and ready for adventure!

How to equip a saddle to your horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To equip your horse with a saddle, you first need to move the saddle from your own inventory to your horse’s inventory. You do this by finding the saddle in your inventory and pressing Square/X while close to your horse to transfer the item.

Next, press R1 to tab through the different sections of your inventory until you reach “horse”. It’s not immediately apparent when you first get a horse, but they have an inventory all of their own that’s used to store items.

Now that the saddle (and any other horse equipment) is in the horse’s inventory, you can equip it from there as you would with Henry.

With a horse in your possession, you can now move heavy and intermittently useful items that you don’t use all the time back-and-forth between storage. This is a great place to keep crafting materials like scrap metal and iron, as well as alternative clothing sets or your strongest equipment that you don’t want to use all the time or get dirty.

It’s also a great place to store essential items like a shovel which come in handy at unexpected moments.

For more handy how-tos and help with quests, check out our in-progress walkthrough for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.